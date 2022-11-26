Economically stressed, but still spending
Consumers are relying more on credit cards. Also, melting ice in Greenland, a day care center that saved itself, and the Weekly Wrap.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams talks to Jordyn Holman of The New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about the holiday retail outlook and the potential railroad workers strike.
Black Friday riddle: Consumers are financially stressed, but still spending
Their debt levels are rising as the holiday shopping season ramps up. It helps that unemployment is low.
Next week's economic data will tell us a lot
Reports on inflation, consumer confidence and jobs will be consequential. We asked economists to point out the most important items.
In Ilulissat, Greenland, fast climate changes are altering a way of life — for better and worse
As icebergs melt, fishing with sled dogs on sturdy winter glaciers is no longer safe. But the retreating ice also means bigger catches of fish.
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
The worker-owned co-op shut down in the spring due to staffing shortages. It reopened by raising wages and tuition.
