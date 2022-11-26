How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Economically stressed, but still spending
Nov 25, 2022

Economically stressed, but still spending

Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers are relying more on credit cards. Also, melting ice in Greenland, a day care center that saved itself, and the Weekly Wrap.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams talks to Jordyn Holman of The New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about the holiday retail outlook and the potential railroad workers strike.
Black Friday riddle: Consumers are financially stressed, but still spending

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 25, 2022
Their debt levels are rising as the holiday shopping season ramps up. It helps that unemployment is low.
Black Friday shoppers take a moment to rest in massage chairs at the Opry Mills mall in Nashville, Tennessee.
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
Next week's economic data will tell us a lot

by Savannah Maher
Nov 25, 2022
Reports on inflation, consumer confidence and jobs will be consequential. We asked economists to point out the most important items.
"If consumers were truly, truly worried," says economist Jennifer Lee, discretionary spending on things like restaurant lunches "would be one of the first areas they would cut back on."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A Warmer World

In Ilulissat, Greenland, fast climate changes are altering a way of life — for better and worse

by Adrienne Murray
Nov 25, 2022
As icebergs melt, fishing with sled dogs on sturdy winter glaciers is no longer safe. But the retreating ice also means bigger catches of fish.
The town of Ilulissat, meaning "iceberg" in Greenlandic, overlooks Disko Bay.
Adrienne Murray/BBC World Service
My Economy

How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily

by Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 25, 2022
The worker-owned co-op shut down in the spring due to staffing shortages. It reopened by raising wages and tuition.
A classroom at The Rose Garden Early Childhood Center. The worker-owned co-op closed down to revamp its pricing and wage structure.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

