Economic security is national security
Undersecretary of Defense William LaPlante talks weapons acquisition, the defense funding bill and the war in Ukraine. Plus, streaming platforms, airlines and the future of meat.
Congested supply chains may finally be easing as inventories fall
Retailers have managed to offload excess inventory, and global shipping is returning to pre-pandemic normal.
Pentagon's weapons buyer on replenishing stockpiles and fortifying supply chains
"You can't separate" economic and national security, says Undersecretary of Defense William LaPlante.
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Streaming platforms are experimenting with different subscription models, advertising strategies and even partnerships with competitors.
Airlines and airports need each other — and also hate each other
Many airports are hoping to raise the fees they charge airlines, and airlines have not responded well. The fight is public and nasty.
Consolidation has made the meat industry vulnerable to crises like COVID-19
In this excerpt from "Raw Deal," author Chloe Sorvino explains how America's meat supply chain became so fragile.
