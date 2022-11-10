How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Corporate growing pains
Nov 9, 2022

Corporate growing pains

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Meta announced that it's slashing its workforce after overestimating its growth. Plus, critics blame Brexit for the U.K.'s recent turmoil.

Segments From this episode

Tech layoffs show why managing growth can be so tricky for companies

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 9, 2022
From Meta to Twitter to Twilio, companies are realizing they might have grown too quickly.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company will lay off 11,000 employees following rapid pandemic-era growth.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal

by Lily Jamali
Nov 9, 2022
Binance cited a due-diligence check, saying the issues at FTX were "beyond our control or ability to help."
When FTX hit a liquidity crunch, users pulled out money and crypto at once. And rival exchange Binance announced Wednesday that it wouldn't be bailing out FTX.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Inflation hits health insurance premiums this open enrollment season

by Samantha Fields
Nov 9, 2022
But ACA coverage is more affordable to many, thanks to extended government subsidies.
"It's a daunting process to have to go on to the marketplace," said Cynthia Cox at the Kaiser Family Foundation. But if you have ACA coverage, it may be worth your while.
Bongkarn Thanyakij/Getty Images
Is Brexit to blame for Britain's mess?

by Stephen Beard
Nov 9, 2022
Some critics of the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union say the country’s recent turmoil should drive it back into the bloc.
Anti-Brexit demonstrators march in London on Oct. 22.
Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Inflation drives up hay prices, forcing some horse owners to sell

by Caitlin Tan
Nov 9, 2022
Inflation is driving up the cost of things like fertilizer, which drives up the cost of growing hay and feeding horses.
Tom Johnston takes the tarp of his hay stack to prep it for customers. He sells his hay to customers across the country.
Caitlin Tan
How identity theft and fraud upended one woman's life

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Nov 9, 2022
"I said, what can I do to stop this? And the customer service rep. goes, 'Well, if we could stop all instances of fraud, we would but we can't,'" says Jessica Roy, assistant editor of Utility Journalism at The Los Angeles Times.
The FTC has instructions on what to do if you've stopped receiving government benefits because of identity theft. Above, blank Social Security checks are run through a printer at the U.S. Treasury facility in Philadelphia.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

