Corporate growing pains
Meta announced that it's slashing its workforce after overestimating its growth. Plus, critics blame Brexit for the U.K.'s recent turmoil.
Tech layoffs show why managing growth can be so tricky for companies
From Meta to Twitter to Twilio, companies are realizing they might have grown too quickly.
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal
Binance cited a due-diligence check, saying the issues at FTX were "beyond our control or ability to help."
Inflation hits health insurance premiums this open enrollment season
But ACA coverage is more affordable to many, thanks to extended government subsidies.
Is Brexit to blame for Britain's mess?
Some critics of the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union say the country’s recent turmoil should drive it back into the bloc.
Inflation drives up hay prices, forcing some horse owners to sell
Inflation is driving up the cost of things like fertilizer, which drives up the cost of growing hay and feeding horses.
How identity theft and fraud upended one woman's life
"I said, what can I do to stop this? And the customer service rep. goes, 'Well, if we could stop all instances of fraud, we would but we can't,'" says Jessica Roy, assistant editor of Utility Journalism at The Los Angeles Times.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer