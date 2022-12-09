How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Consumer debt keeps on climbing
Dec 8, 2022

Consumer debt keeps on climbing

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Americans keep racking up debt, thanks to inflation and high interest rates. Plus, fine art auctions, eco-friendly plane fuels and packaged food prices.

Segments From this episode

Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 8, 2022
Credit card balances alone were up 15% in the third quarter. Higher prices for necessities and higher interest rates are contributing factors.
Credit card balances alone were up 15% in the third quarter.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers turn to cheaper packaged foods — even at higher new prices — for inflation relief

by Justin Ho
Dec 8, 2022
Food companies say they're dealing with inflation themselves.
While Campbell’s sales grew last quarter, its costs were also up 18%.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A Seattle 'candle bar' sees its first holiday shopping season

by Sean McHenry
Dec 8, 2022
Originally started in her kitchen during the pandemic, candlemaker Colina Bruce talks about moving her business into a brick-and-mortar store and how things are shaping up through the holidays.
"Noir Lux started as kind of a pandemic passion project in my kitchen," said owner Colina Bruce. "That led into launching a whole ecommerce site, virtual candle-making classes, and that got my wheels turning about what it might look like for me to have my own space."
Cr. @kingnoir31
Report: Greener fuels are best path to cutting carbon out of air travel

by Samantha Fields
Dec 8, 2022
But so far, sustainable aviation fuels are expensive and not widely available.
The transportation sector is responsible for almost 30% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Fine art: a playground for the superrich

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Dec 8, 2022
Since the blockbuster auction of Paul Allen's collection, the art market might be losing some of the wind in its sails.
David Hockney's "The Conversation," part of the collection of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. But fine art adviser Lisa Austin thinks a market slowdown may be imminent.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
A wedding, a fight and a trip to small claims court

Zinzile Sibanda was initially super excited to be her best friend’s bridesmaid. But by the time the big day arrived, she wanted nothing to do with it. Reema Khrais explores this story in Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable."
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

