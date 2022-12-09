Consumer debt keeps on climbing
Americans keep racking up debt, thanks to inflation and high interest rates. Plus, fine art auctions, eco-friendly plane fuels and packaged food prices.
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
Credit card balances alone were up 15% in the third quarter. Higher prices for necessities and higher interest rates are contributing factors.
Consumers turn to cheaper packaged foods — even at higher new prices — for inflation relief
Food companies say they're dealing with inflation themselves.
A Seattle 'candle bar' sees its first holiday shopping season
Originally started in her kitchen during the pandemic, candlemaker Colina Bruce talks about moving her business into a brick-and-mortar store and how things are shaping up through the holidays.
Report: Greener fuels are best path to cutting carbon out of air travel
But so far, sustainable aviation fuels are expensive and not widely available.
Fine art: a playground for the superrich
Since the blockbuster auction of Paul Allen's collection, the art market might be losing some of the wind in its sails.
A wedding, a fight and a trip to small claims court
Zinzile Sibanda was initially super excited to be her best friend’s bridesmaid. But by the time the big day arrived, she wanted nothing to do with it. Reema Khrais explores this story in Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable."
