China reaches a boiling point
We talk to demonstrators in China calling for an end to more than COVID restrictions. Plus, profits have been elusive for food delivery apps.
Consumers are worried about the economy. They're also spending up a storm.
They don't like the inflation rate, but they do like the current job market.
China's protesters are angry about more than just zero-COVID
After nearly three years of China's zero-COVID policy, citizens are exhausted and some are calling for more than just an end to the restrictions.
As crypto chaos continues, the next generation of hires is having doubts
"Interest in the crypto space, generally speaking, tends to track the price of bitcoin," a UCLA professor says of his computer science students.
Food delivery apps supersized in recent years, but profits didn't
Job cuts at DoorDash reflect a changing economy.
Bait & switch
In the depths of the internet, there is an online community devoted to exposing scammers by tricking them into revealing information. For the podcast "This Is Uncomfortable," Marketplace’s Peter Balonon-Rosen reports.
Not toying around with rising prices
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, talks about how business is going so far in the critical holiday retail season.
