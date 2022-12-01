How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China reaches a boiling point
Nov 30, 2022

China reaches a boiling point

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
We talk to demonstrators in China calling for an end to more than COVID restrictions. Plus, profits have been elusive for food delivery apps.

Segments From this episode

Consumers are worried about the economy. They're also spending up a storm.

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 30, 2022
They don't like the inflation rate, but they do like the current job market.
The strong job market is keeping consumers’ wallets open, despite high prices and concerns about a possible upcoming recession.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

China's protesters are angry about more than just zero-COVID

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 30, 2022
After nearly three years of China's zero-COVID policy, citizens are exhausted and some are calling for more than just an end to the restrictions.
A Shanghai man protesting the deadly apartment fire in locked down Xinjiang holds a sign that reads: Freedom is the oxygen of the soul.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As crypto chaos continues, the next generation of hires is having doubts

by Matt Levin
Nov 30, 2022
"Interest in the crypto space, generally speaking, tends to track the price of bitcoin," a UCLA professor says of his computer science students.
Soon-to-be hires are rethinking pursuing jobs at crypto companies.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Food delivery apps supersized in recent years, but profits didn't

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 30, 2022
Job cuts at DoorDash reflect a changing economy.
The market for food delivery apps boomed during the pandemic, but the "lifeline" they provided is no longer vital.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Bait & switch

In the depths of the internet, there is an online community devoted to exposing scammers by tricking them into revealing information. For the podcast "This Is Uncomfortable," Marketplace’s Peter Balonon-Rosen reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Not toying around with rising prices

Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, talks about how business is going so far in the critical holiday retail season.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:17 PM PST
17:42
4:09 PM PST
26:59
7:42 AM PST
1:50
7:57 AM PST
8:21
2:49 AM PST
8:52
Nov 24, 2022
18:19
12:49 PM PST
30:10
Home prices are falling. That's good news for the Fed's fight against inflation.
Home prices are falling. That's good news for the Fed's fight against inflation.
Elon Musk joins a long line of Apple App Store critics
Elon Musk joins a long line of Apple App Store critics
12,000 striking academic workers reach tentative agreement with University of California
12,000 striking academic workers reach tentative agreement with University of California
When solo homeownership is not in the budget, some friends "double up"
Adventures in Housing
When solo homeownership is not in the budget, some friends "double up"