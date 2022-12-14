Can crypto restore its credibility?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Amid the FTX debacle, some question whether the unregulated crypto industry can regain trust. Plus, where inflation is slowing and how remote work is changing holiday travel.
Segments From this episode
Inflation slows again. What now?
Prices rose 7.1% in November compared to a year ago — less than expected.
In the market for a used car? There's some good news.
Prices are 3.3% lower than they were a year ago, and have been dropping every month for the last five months. Here's why.
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
In the 1950s, the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve reached an agreement that helped create the economy we have today.
Can crypto restore its credibility?
Despite a raft of prosecutions and losses to investors in the billions, some say the industry has what it takes to find its feet.
The complications of mixing business and pleasure
Holiday travel is always a crunch, but TSA data now show travel that’s spread out over a longer period of time remote work affords more people greater flexibility. But it's not always easy, as Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino reports.
Lots of the same, despite rising prices
Gaile Harrell, a part-time cashier first featured in Marketplace’s series “The United States of Work,” describes how she’s navigating both work and inflation.
Music from the episode
"Air Pockets" Mocky
"My Only Swerving" El Ten Eleven
"Baghdad Sun" Apollo Brown
"Which Way to Paradise" Poolside
"Fail Safe" William Tyler
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer