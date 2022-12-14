How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Can crypto restore its credibility?
Dec 13, 2022

Can crypto restore its credibility?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Amid the FTX debacle, some question whether the unregulated crypto industry can regain trust. Plus, where inflation is slowing and how remote work is changing holiday travel.

Segments From this episode

Inflation slows again. What now?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 13, 2022
Prices rose 7.1% in November compared to a year ago — less than expected.
The gas prices drivers paid at the pump dipped 2% in November.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In the market for a used car? There's some good news.

by Samantha Fields
Dec 13, 2022
Prices are 3.3% lower than they were a year ago, and have been dropping every month for the last five months. Here's why.
Despite a gradual decrease in price, used cars are still a lot more expensive than they were a couple of years ago.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 13, 2022
In the 1950s, the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve reached an agreement that helped create the economy we have today.
The Eccles building under renovation in July 2022. The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC is named for the 7th chairman of the Federal Reserve whose actions led to a split between government debt management and monetary policy.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can crypto restore its credibility?

by Lily Jamali
Dec 13, 2022
Despite a raft of prosecutions and losses to investors in the billions, some say the industry has what it takes to find its feet.
Sam Bankman-Fried in 2021. The former FTX CEO was arrested in the Bahamas on behalf of the U.S., where federal prosecutors have indicted him for fraud and conspiracy.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The complications of mixing business and pleasure

Holiday travel is always a crunch, but TSA data now show travel that’s spread out over a longer period of time remote work affords more people greater flexibility. But it's not always easy, as Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Lots of the same, despite rising prices

Gaile Harrell, a part-time cashier first featured in Marketplace’s series “The United States of Work,” describes how she’s navigating both work and inflation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

"Air Pockets" Mocky
"My Only Swerving" El Ten Eleven
"Baghdad Sun" Apollo Brown
"Which Way to Paradise" Poolside
"Fail Safe" William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:13 PM PST
29:28
7:34 AM PST
7:34
1:49 PM PST
1:50
2:28 AM PST
7:12
Dec 9, 2022
25:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
Inflation slows again. What now?
Inflation slows again. What now?
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
Can crypto restore its credibility?
Can crypto restore its credibility?
As stigma lifts around layoffs, fewer people view them as a secret "mark of shame"
As stigma lifts around layoffs, fewer people view them as a secret "mark of shame"