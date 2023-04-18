Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!
Call it a sticky situation
If you'd rather step in gum than jump through the hoops of switching banks, blame it on "deposit stickiness." We explain, then add color to the Fed's Beige Book.
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
The average yield for a savings account is under 1%. Depositors, however, don't always take the opportunity to get more.
FHLB: The banking backstop you've never heard of
The Federal Home Loan Bank system was created during the Great Depression to boost mortgage lending and absorb shocks for banks under stress.
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
The influential update, also known as the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions, comes out Wednesday.
