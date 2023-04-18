The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Call it a sticky situation
Apr 18, 2023

Call it a sticky situation

If you'd rather step in gum than jump through the hoops of switching banks, blame it on "deposit stickiness." We explain, then add color to the Fed's Beige Book.

Segments From this episode

Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle

by Matt Levin
Apr 18, 2023
The average yield for a savings account is under 1%. Depositors, however, don't always take the opportunity to get more.
Apple is offering a savings account, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, that pays more than 4% interest — way higher than the national average.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
FHLB: The banking backstop you've never heard of

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 18, 2023
The Federal Home Loan Bank system was created during the Great Depression to boost mortgage lending and absorb shocks for banks under stress.
The Federal Home Loan Bank System came out of the Great Depression in an effort to act as a shock absorber for banks under stress.
OFF/AFP via Getty Images
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 18, 2023
The influential update, also known as the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions, comes out Wednesday.
Through interviews and surveys, the Beige Book tries to create a current snapshot of the economy.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The Battle of Newburgh

From Marketplace's podcast "The Uncertain Hour," Producer Peter Balonon-Rosen explores a controversial 1960s battle over race and welfare policy in New York state that laid the groundwork for today’s federal welfare policies.
Listen Now
Music from the episode

Heat Waves Glass Animals
Dynamite BTS
Any song ZICO
She is Whimsical Arthur Benson
Sous Rising Takenobu
Just the Two of Us Bill Withers, Grover Washington, Jr.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

