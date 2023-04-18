The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good. Donate Now

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book adds color to economic data

Elizabeth Trovall Apr 18, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Through interviews and surveys, the Beige Book tries to create a current snapshot of the economy. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book adds color to economic data

Elizabeth Trovall Apr 18, 2023
Heard on:
Through interviews and surveys, the Beige Book tries to create a current snapshot of the economy. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Beige Book may not be a page turner on your spring reading list, but when it comes out Wednesday, economists will read it closely to get a more timely sense of what is happening in this economy.

So what exactly is the Beige Book? And is it maybe a bit more colorful than the name suggests?

You might call the Beige Book an anthology in which each of the 12 Federal Reserve districts writes its own chapter. Emily Kerr, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said the Beige Book — which these days is more of a Manila-decorated PDF — is actually vibrant.

“The purpose of writing and putting it together, and especially publishing it, is to add color to what’s happening in the economy,” Kerr said.  

The data comes from phone conversations and surveys with bankers, industry leaders and others that include questions like: “How is your hiring, you know, different now from six weeks ago? How about your outlook?” Kerr said. “If you’re manufacturing, what about your production? If you’re a retailer, what about your sales?” 

So what makes the Beige Book stand out in a deluge of hard economic numbers? 

“A lot of the data that we get on the economy just lags,” said Bill English, a Yale finance professor and a former Fed official. The Beige Book offers a more immediate picture, which English said is handy for setting interest rates. “It’s the timeliness that makes this potentially valuable.” 

This round, he thinks the Fed will be especially interested in the information the Beige Book gathers on bank lending. And the report isn’t just useful for the Fed, said Texas State University economics professor Ren Zhang.

“Investors can also read the Beige Book and see, OK, the Fed’s evaluation of the current economic conditions,” he said.  

But the Beige Book has its limits, Zhang said. Its relevance fades after a few weeks. So, unlike great works of literature, the Beige Book has a relatively short shelf life. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 PM PDT
25:45
2:07 PM PDT
27:35
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:59 AM PDT
8:31
1:38 AM PDT
6:50
Apr 14, 2023
2:45
Apr 12, 2023
35:37
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Hollywood could be headed for a strike
Marketplace Morning Report
Hollywood could be headed for a strike

Need some Econ 101?

Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!

Let's go!