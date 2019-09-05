Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

What happens when retailers pass along tariff costs to customers?

Marielle Segarra Sep 5, 2019
The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book several times a year. Above, the Fed building in Washington, D.C., in 2008.
Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

Take a look inside the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book — which came out yesterday — and you can see the results of a real-life behavioral economics experiment. The question: Can retailers get away with raising prices for their products now that the Trump tariffs are making things more expensive?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

