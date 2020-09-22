Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

At least the government isn’t shutting down
Sep 22, 2020

At least the government isn’t shutting down

Additional aid for farmers almost derailed the deal. Plus: TikTok, Quibi and the looming holiday shopping season.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
