An extra-important inflation report

January's consumer price index comes at a "critical time" for the Federal Reserve, the markets and consumer expectations. Plus, British companies get creative to tackle plastic packaging.
Here's what to look for in the latest Consumer Price Index numbers
CPI looked like it was heading in the right direction — that of lower inflation — at the end of 2022. Is that trend going to continue?
Europe could dodge a predicted recession, thanks largely to energy policy
Households and businesses cut consumption by 20%. A mild winter also helped. Conservation efforts and a warm winter helped.
How #MeToo and boardroom politics collided with the Redstone media empire
Rachel Abrams and James B. Stewart report how CBS, and Sumner Redstone’s media empire, became center stage for an epic #MeToo moment.
It's hard to send earthquake relief remittances to Syria
The Treasury Department has temporarily OK'd relief transactions. But most major money transfer companies won’t remit aid from the U.S. to Syria.
Seaweed and onion skins: British companies look to natural products to replace plastic
The British government has imposed a far-reaching ban on single-use plastics, creating opportunity for environmental entrepreneurs.
