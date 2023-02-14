A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

An extra-important inflation report
Feb 13, 2023

Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
January's consumer price index comes at a "critical time" for the Federal Reserve, the markets and consumer expectations. Plus, British companies get creative to tackle plastic packaging.

Here's what to look for in the latest Consumer Price Index numbers

by Matt Levin
Feb 13, 2023
CPI looked like it was heading in the right direction — that of lower inflation — at the end of 2022. Is that trend going to continue?
While goods may be getting cheaper, prices for services like hotels and rental cars are still getting pricier.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Europe could dodge a predicted recession, thanks largely to energy policy

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 13, 2023
Households and businesses cut consumption by 20%. A mild winter also helped. Conservation efforts and a warm winter helped.
The European economy still faces risks from Russia’s war in Ukraine, but somewhat less than a year ago when the war began, says Cornell economist Eswar Prasad.
Aris Oikonomou/AFP-Getty Images
How #MeToo and boardroom politics collided with the Redstone media empire

by Rachel Abrams and James B. Stewart
Feb 13, 2023
Rachel Abrams and James B. Stewart report how CBS, and Sumner Redstone’s media empire, became center stage for an epic #MeToo moment.
"Unscripted" by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams is both a tale of corporate intrigue and a family drama that revolve around CBS and the Redstone media empire.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
It's hard to send earthquake relief remittances to Syria

by Lily Jamali
Feb 13, 2023
The Treasury Department has temporarily OK'd relief transactions. But most major money transfer companies won’t remit aid from the U.S. to Syria.
Syria has been under U.S. sanctions for years. That makes sending money there difficult. Above, a family from Kobane, Syria, takes refuge in Turkey after last week's earthquake.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images
Seaweed and onion skins: British companies look to natural products to replace plastic

by Stephen Beard
Feb 13, 2023
The British government has imposed a far-reaching ban on single-use plastics, creating opportunity for environmental entrepreneurs.
Examples of Notpla's biodegradable packaging — made from seaweed.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

