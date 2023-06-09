This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Americans have a record amount of credit card debt
Jun 9, 2023

Americans have a record amount of credit card debt

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Consumers have racked up an eye-popping $990 billion in credit card debt. Plus, a surge in Netflix subscribers follows its password-sharing crackdown.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Amy Scott

Marketplace host Amy Scott talks to Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about what to expect at next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and what to make of the recent crypto crackdown.

Americans have almost $990 billion in credit card debt

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 9, 2023
But with interest rates high and wage growth slowing, that level of spending is becoming unsustainable.
Between early 2021 and mid-2022, about 10 million people got credit cards who hadn’t had them before.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

E-commerce and running a business 24/7

by Nicholas Guiang
Jun 9, 2023
In a world connected via the internet, small businesses are taking advantage of social media to promote their brand.
Remark Glass recycles used bottles and glass to create unique molten products like rock glasses and vases.
Stevie Chris
Netflix's crackdown on password sharing seems to be working

by Lily Jamali
Jun 9, 2023
Signups spiked after the streaming service limited account sharing. It was a bigger bump than during the start of COVID, one expert says.
Netflix was more than able to offset cancellation losses following its password-sharing crackdown by racking up 100,000 signups per day in the last week of May.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Despite nurse shortage, tens of thousands are turned away from training programs

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 9, 2023
Bolstering educational infrastructure for prospective students can address the worsening nursing shortage.
Students at the University of Houston campus in Katy, Texas, train on a manikin.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

