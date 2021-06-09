Jun 9, 2021
About those wine and cheese tariffs
Also: The Senate is allocating $250 billion to technology R&D, a study finds that work requirements for SNAP benefits don’t lead to more people working and Chinese families are stressed by the demands of extracurricular classes.
Segments From this episode
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
U.S. government funding for even basic research has been in decline for decades.
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Tariffs on wine, cheese, steel and aluminum are among the issues to be resolved.
Chinese students, parents stressed by demands of extracurricular classes
Academic competition pressures families to enroll children in tutoring courses. But some parents are resisting.
