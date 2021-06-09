Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
About those wine and cheese tariffs
Jun 9, 2021

About those wine and cheese tariffs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also: The Senate is allocating $250 billion to technology R&D, a study finds that work requirements for SNAP benefits don’t lead to more people working and Chinese families are stressed by the demands of extracurricular classes.

Segments From this episode

Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 9, 2021
U.S. government funding for even basic research has been in decline for decades.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 9, 2021
Tariffs on wine, cheese, steel and aluminum are among the issues to be resolved.
The first couple arrives in England ahead of the G-7 summit. Biden is expected to try to resolve disputes involving tariffs on wine, cheese, steel and aluminum.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Chinese students, parents stressed by demands of extracurricular classes

by Jennifer Pak
Jun 9, 2021
Academic competition pressures families to enroll children in tutoring courses. But some parents are resisting.
Fifth-grader Ziyou cracks under pressure in "A Love for Dilemma," a Chinese TV series about the education rat race.
"A Love for Dilemma"
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?
Race and Economy
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?