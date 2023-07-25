A view of the post-peak housing market
Home prices are generally down compared to 2022, but they've risen in recent months. Then, we examine the global costs of tax havens.
Segments From this episode
The rise and fall of home prices across America
Property values are generally down from the same time in 2022, but they have been rising in recent months and vary regionally.
For a profitable barge line on the Mississippi, it is "still too expensive to grow"
"Even though our business is good, we're not seeing any growth," said Austin Golding, CEO of Golding Barge Lines in Mississippi.
Milton Friedman’s “long and variable lag,” explained
A concept popularized by Milton Friedman in the 1960s still influences how the Fed talks about monetary policy today.
How will AI companies make money?
The consumer-facing AI apps like ChatGPT and Google's Bard have been dazzling users, but ultimately, the big money in AI will be helping businesses work more efficiently.
Will big tech platforms feel a dip in ad spending?
Less spending by crypto and quick-delivery companies has been partially offset by more spending by pharmaceutical firms, carmakers and food and beverage companies.
Has the crackdown on global tax dodging failed?
A British campaign group calls for a different approach to curbing tax avoidance and evasion.
Music from the episode
Told You So Paramore
Abstract Poetic DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
Green Eyes Arlo Park
Ordinary Pleasures Toro y Moi
Das Le Noir Dark Rooms
Red Light Kisses Lake Street Drive
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer