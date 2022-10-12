How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A rule that could upend the gig economy
Oct 12, 2022

A rule that could upend the gig economy

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
A new proposal by the Biden administration could reclassify gig workers as employees rather than independent contractors. Plus, the business behind publishing public records.

Segments From this episode

With producer prices up 8.5% in September, what will that mean for consumers?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 12, 2022
While the overall rate of increase moderated in September, costs were still up, especially for food and services.
Wholesale used car prices have been declining, which could be the leading edge of a downward trend in overall inflation, according to one economist.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The mortgage business right now is even slower than 2008

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 12, 2022
Los Angeles mortgage broker Vivian Gueler says high rates, high home prices and a weak stock market are stopping people from buying homes.
High mortgage rates, among other factors, have chilled the recently hot real estate market.
Federic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

