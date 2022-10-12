A rule that could upend the gig economy
A new proposal by the Biden administration could reclassify gig workers as employees rather than independent contractors. Plus, the business behind publishing public records.
Segments From this episode
With producer prices up 8.5% in September, what will that mean for consumers?
While the overall rate of increase moderated in September, costs were still up, especially for food and services.
The mortgage business right now is even slower than 2008
Los Angeles mortgage broker Vivian Gueler says high rates, high home prices and a weak stock market are stopping people from buying homes.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer