A looming deadline for student loan forgiveness
Borrowers with certain federal student loans have until Tuesday to qualify for debt cancellation. Plus, a look at Americans' savings habits.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks with Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post about the latest inflation reading from the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, consumer sentiment and more.
Americans are saving less. That might actually be a sign of economic strength.
If interest rates fall, expect savings rates to do the same.
Pop-up coworking events are uniting lonely workers
Four years after the pandemic made working from home the norm, event organizers are now offering a new spin on coworking through pop-ups.
Have student loans? Want forgiveness? An important deadline is coming up.
Certain federal loan holders must consolidate by April 30 to qualify through Income-Driven Repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
For this Michigan retailer, it’s the “shoulder season”
Annie Lang Hartman in Leelanau County, Michigan, gives an update on her gift and greeting card store, Wild Lettie, ahead of the summer tourism season.
