A looming deadline for student loan forgiveness
Apr 26, 2024

A looming deadline for student loan forgiveness

Nikola Stojadinovic via Getty Images
Borrowers with certain federal student loans have until Tuesday to qualify for debt cancellation. Plus, a look at Americans' savings habits.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks with Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post about the latest inflation reading from the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure,  consumer sentiment and more.

Americans are saving less. That might actually be a sign of economic strength.

by Henry Epp
Apr 26, 2024
If interest rates fall, expect savings rates to do the same.
A lot of people might still be holding on to some of the money they tucked away earlier in the pandemic, says Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo.
bymuratdeniz via Getty Images
Pop-up coworking events are uniting lonely workers

by Megan Jamerson
Apr 26, 2024
Four years after the pandemic made working from home the norm, event organizers are now offering a new spin on coworking through pop-ups.
Remote workers use a cafe in LA's Koreatown as a shared office space during an event hosted by LA in Common. Groups like these are working out deals with restaurants and coffee shops to host coworking pop-ups.
Megan Jamerson/KCRW
Have student loans? Want forgiveness? An important deadline is coming up.

by Samantha Fields
Apr 26, 2024
Certain federal loan holders must consolidate by April 30 to qualify through Income-Driven Repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
The Education Department is reviewing more than 40 million federal student loan accounts and granting credit for years of past payments that previously didn’t count toward forgiveness.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
For this Michigan retailer, it’s the “shoulder season”

by Sean McHenry

Annie Lang Hartman in Leelanau County, Michigan, gives an update on her gift and greeting card store, Wild Lettie, ahead of the summer tourism season.

Music from the episode

"When the Night is Over" Lord Huron
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Cheap Sunglasses - Two Friends Remix" RAC, Matthew Koma
"Hearts" Blackbird Blackbird

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

