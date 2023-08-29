A labor market that’s cooling, but not cool
The July job openings report hints at a market getting closer to being in balance. Plus, salmonella testing could become more efficient soon.
Segments From this episode
Job openings fell in July in a promising sign for soft landing
Federal data also shows fewer people quit last month, bringing rates back in line with pre-pandemic levels.
More Americans are going without homeowners insurance. That could spell trouble.
They're dropping coverage as premiums rise and protection shrinks, despite extreme weather brought on by climate change.
Who wins in today's housing market?
Prices are rising, rates are climbing and supply is dwindling. That puts people who already own a home ahead.
Salmonella testing can be a slow process. These researchers want to change that.
A research team from multiple universities is developing technology that can detect salmonella contamination in a matter of minutes. They aim to take the results from sensors and pair them with other data to strengthen the safety and resilience of the supply of chicken.
The awkward return of the business meal
Juggling hors d'oeuvres and handshakes is no easy task.
Moving — instead of building — a house
When the Knapp family relocated from Alaska to Wisconsin, they bought a building from a church for $1 and relocated it to their property.
Music from the episode
Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
NOTHIN LIKE U (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) KAYTRANADA, Ty Dolla $ign
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Respiration Black Star, Common
Montara Pandrezz, Epektase, j'san
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer