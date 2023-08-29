Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A labor market that’s cooling, but not cool
Aug 29, 2023

A labor market that’s cooling, but not cool

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The July job openings report hints at a market getting closer to being in balance. Plus, salmonella testing could become more efficient soon.

Segments From this episode

Job openings fell in July in a promising sign for soft landing

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 29, 2023
Federal data also shows fewer people quit last month, bringing rates back in line with pre-pandemic levels.
Job openings decreased in July and were revised down for June.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More Americans are going without homeowners insurance. That could spell trouble.

by Samantha Fields
Aug 29, 2023
They're dropping coverage as premiums rise and protection shrinks, despite extreme weather brought on by climate change.
A couple in the Gulf Coast community of Steinhatchee, Florida, board up their house in preparation for Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Who wins in today's housing market?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 29, 2023
Prices are rising, rates are climbing and supply is dwindling. That puts people who already own a home ahead.
For renters looking to buy their first home, "it's tough right now," said Thomas LaSalvia with Moody's Analytics.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Salmonella testing can be a slow process. These researchers want to change that.

by Eric Schmid
Aug 29, 2023
A research team from multiple universities is developing technology that can detect salmonella contamination in a matter of minutes. They aim to take the results from sensors and pair them with other data to strengthen the safety and resilience of the supply of chicken.
University of Missouri Ph.D. student Mai Abuhelwa demonstrates how one of the new sensors detects salmonella contamination on July 28, 2023. This sensor uses a laser and fiber optic cables to sense small concentrations of the bacteria.
Eric Schmid/Harvest Public Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The awkward return of the business meal

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Aug 29, 2023
Juggling hors d'oeuvres and handshakes is no easy task.
People are back to making deals over lunch, and that means mastering the art of ordering a meal that won't spray all over your business associates.
Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

Moving — instead of building — a house

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 29, 2023
When the Knapp family relocated from Alaska to Wisconsin, they bought a building from a church for $1 and relocated it to their property.
When Anna and Patrick Knapp came to Wisconsin, they decided to take a house off of a church's hands and move it to their property. It worked out well.
Courtesy Anna Knapp
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
NOTHIN LIKE U (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) KAYTRANADA, Ty Dolla $ign
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Respiration Black Star, Common
Montara Pandrezz, Epektase, j'san

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:29 PM PDT
29:13
7:44 AM PDT
8:09
1:55 PM PDT
1:50
3:07 AM PDT
5:43
3:00 AM PDT
2:45
Aug 28, 2023
13:49
Aug 21, 2023
44:25
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Marketplace Morning Report
London puts a price on pollution as it expands its ultra low emission zone
Who wins in today's housing market?
Who wins in today's housing market?
The awkward return of the business meal
The awkward return of the business meal
New episodes of "Million Bazillion" coming Sept. 5!
Million Bazillion
New episodes of "Million Bazillion" coming Sept. 5!