Who’s gonna even wanna buy a house next year?
What will the 2023 housing market look like? Plus, how AI connected one woman to her inner child.
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
Pending home sales have dipped, and economists expect the market to continue to droop.
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
The office will have to manage student loan forgiveness — if that clears Supreme Court challenges — and the resumption of loan payments after a pandemic pause.
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season
During a wave of industrial unrest, triggered by the cost of living crisis, striking workers voice their discontent from the picket line.
How AI can connect you with your inner child
From "Marketplace Tech," host Kimberly Adams talks with creative technologist Michelle Huang, who trained OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3 to act as her younger self and had conversations with it.
When costs rise along with the bread
Global wheat prices are not seeing a slowdown anytime soon as the war in Ukraine continues and as wheat inventories hit six-year lows. The BBC's Leanna Byrne looks at how bakeries around the world are dealing with the shortage and high prices.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer