How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who’s gonna even wanna buy a house next year?
Dec 29, 2022

Who’s gonna even wanna buy a house next year?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
What will the 2023 housing market look like? Plus, how AI connected one woman to her inner child.

Segments From this episode

High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?

by Matt Levin
Dec 29, 2022
Pending home sales have dipped, and economists expect the market to continue to droop.
"Overall annual sales next year will be lower," said Lawrence Yun of the National Association of Realtors. 
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 29, 2022
The office will have to manage student loan forgiveness — if that clears Supreme Court challenges — and the resumption of loan payments after a pandemic pause.
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the administration's student debt forgiveness policy in February.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season

by Stephen Beard
Dec 29, 2022
During a wave of industrial unrest, triggered by the cost of living crisis, striking workers voice their discontent from the picket line.
Workers strike outside a mail-sorting office not far from London. The now-privatized Royal Mail service says it can't afford an inflation-matching pay hike.
Mimisse Beard
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How AI can connect you with your inner child

From "Marketplace Tech," host Kimberly Adams talks with creative technologist Michelle Huang, who trained OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3 to act as her younger self and had conversations with it.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

When costs rise along with the bread

Global wheat prices are not seeing a slowdown anytime soon as the war in Ukraine continues and as wheat inventories hit six-year lows. The BBC's Leanna Byrne looks at how bakeries around the world are dealing with the shortage and high prices.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:31 PM PST
27:37
7:22 AM PST
7:15
1:48 PM PST
1:50
2:38 AM PST
12:27
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
Federal student aid office has a big to-do list in 2023, but the same budget
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Which products — and people — are left out of the FSA bonanza?
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season
Crisis at Christmas: Strikes disrupt the U.K. during the festive season

The countdown is on! 

Just 3 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.  

Donate Now