Austin's getting an Apple II

December 13, 2018

Apple quietly announced a new $1 billion, 15,000-employee campus to Austin, Texas. It did so without the media frenzy — and blowback — Amazon experienced with its East Coast expansion this year. We'll compare the two tech giants' approaches. Then: Nearly half of American chief financial officers believe the country will be in a recession next year. Are we ready? Plus, this year's record-breaking box office numbers.