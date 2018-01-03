DownloadDownload

Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

01/03/2018: How do you prepare for a "bomb cyclone"?

As markets hit new records today, the energy industry is preparing to set a new record of its own. The so-called "bomb cyclone" threatening the East Coast with snow and chilly temperatures could push natural gas use to new heights. We'll take a look at how utilities are preparing. Then: Leaving aside the dishier news out of the White House today, let's talk about President Donald Trump's Twitter feed. On New Year's Day, he complained about the aid we send to Pakistan and criticized its government for not doing more to stop terrorism. Yesterday, he targeted aid to Palestinians, questioning whether payments should continue. So with that in mind, let's talk about the role aid plays in foreign policy. Plus, the yearslong wait for even a chance at subsidized housing in Los Angeles and Broadway's record-breaking year.

