A trade armistice

December 03, 2018

After this weekend’s G-20 summit, the upcoming U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods have been put on hold for a 90-day truce in the ongoing trade war. But some American businesses aren’t feeling optimistic. We'll hear from them and from our Shanghai correspondent on the latest. Plus: Yet more consolidation in local TV, and looking back at the economic legacy of George H.W. Bush.