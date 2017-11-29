DownloadDownload

11/29/2017: Tax reform has think tanks wiling out

It’s a big moment for the tax world in Washington, and it’s even kind of ... glamorous. Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports from the extravagant centerpiece of a spate of wildly popular events where tax elites can mix, talk big tax thoughts and eat Chick Fil A. And, another day, another round of prominent sexual harassment allegations. We check in with Congresswoman Jackie Speier about the one place these claims don’t seem to be sticking: Capitol Hill. Plus, in a time where most kids seem to be glued to an iPad or a cell phone, teddy bears are standing by — and their manufacturers are trying to remain profitable — Build-a-Bear Workshop’s CEO Sharon Price John tells us.

Rep. Jackie Speier: When it comes to sexual harassment, "we need to clean up our collective act"

By Kai Ryssdal, Sean McHenry, and Bridget Bodnar
November 29, 2017
Rep. Jackie Speier speaks during a House Administration Committee hearing on Preventing Sexual Harassment in the Congressional Workplace on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2017.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"I'm having women come up to me and say, 'thank you so much.' And then they're telling me stories, stories that never get even heard because they never file complaints," Rep. Jackie Speier tells us about her efforts to change how sexual harassment allegations are handled in Congress.

read
