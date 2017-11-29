11/29/2017: Tax reform has think tanks wiling out

It’s a big moment for the tax world in Washington, and it’s even kind of ... glamorous. Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports from the extravagant centerpiece of a spate of wildly popular events where tax elites can mix, talk big tax thoughts and eat Chick Fil A. And, another day, another round of prominent sexual harassment allegations. We check in with Congresswoman Jackie Speier about the one place these claims don’t seem to be sticking: Capitol Hill. Plus, in a time where most kids seem to be glued to an iPad or a cell phone, teddy bears are standing by — and their manufacturers are trying to remain profitable — Build-a-Bear Workshop’s CEO Sharon Price John tells us.