11/02/2017: The tax medium is the political message

It’s tax day. Well, not that tax day. But the Republicans’ tax plan is finally here and we’re doing a full analysis. Here are a few highlights: fewer brackets, a new family credit, goodbye to most exemptions, and lower corporate rates. We talked to people across the country about their thoughts on these changes. Taxes were not the only big news today out of Washington. President Donald Trump announced that Jerome Powell will succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chair. Plus, how residents of a Colorado suburb are trying to stand up to the oil and gas companies that want to drill in their neighborhood.   

Kai Ryssdal
Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.