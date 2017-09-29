DownloadDownload

09/29/2017: A "giant, beautiful, massive" tax cut

Lobbying is the word of the day as we look toward the rest of Congress' year. Tax policy might be the only issue that affects more Americans than health care, and if you thought the fight over Obamacare was intense, you ain't seen nothing yet. Then, we'll look at Facebook and Twitter, who are both in hot water with lawmakers over Russian interference in the 2016 election. Later, we'll examine the rebuilding effort in Puerto Rico and what debt's got to do with it. Plus, we'll talk about President Donald Trump's tax cut in the Weekly Wrap.

