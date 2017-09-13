09/13/2017: "Si, se puede"

The timeline for tax cuts and tax reform — one of the big things both Hill and White House Republicans say they want to get done this year — has been flexible, but today House Speaker Paul Ryan said we'll see an outline the week of the 25th. Now, plenty of lawmakers are starting to talk about their vision for taxes, so let's start with Ted Cruz: He wants to file on a postcard, with a flat tax and something called "full and immediate expensing." What's that mean? We'll talk about it. Then: In the wake of Harvey and Irma, the so-called catastrophic bond market's been on a wild ride. We'll talk about what that means. Plus: Dolores Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez in 1962, and she coined the slogan "Si, se puede." You might know it as "Yes, we can" from Obama's 2008 campaign. Carlos Santana and Peter Bratt made a documentary about Huerta and her "riches to rags" story, and we'll talk with them about it.