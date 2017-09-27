09/27/2017: What we talk about when we talk about taxes

Congressional Republicans and the White House took the wraps off their plans for the tax code today. It's still pretty broad, but we'll start the show by working though some of the details we got today: doubling the standard deduction, how companies will use tax savings on profits they bring home and maybe most importantly, how party leaders are gonna sell this thing. Then, we'll take a look back to 1986, the last time the government got tax reform through. Plus: A conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about his new book, immigration and — what else? — tax reform.