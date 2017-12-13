DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/13/2017: The House and Senate continue working on a tax compromise

(U.S. Edition) The House and Senate are trying to bolt their tax plans together amid pressure from the White House to get this done before Christmas. We'll take a look at where both chambers stand after negotiations last night. Afterwards, we'll talk to Marketplace producer Caitlin Esch about the opioid crisis as part of our "Uncertain Hour" podcast. Between 1995 and 2015 alone, 300,000 people died from overdoses involving OxyContin and other opioids. Esch explains how one sentence helped set the crisis off. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.