12/13/2017: The House and Senate continue working on a tax compromise

(U.S. Edition) The House and Senate are trying to bolt their tax plans together amid pressure from the White House to get this done before Christmas. We'll take a look at where both chambers stand after negotiations last night. Afterwards, we'll talk to Marketplace producer Caitlin Esch about the opioid crisis as part of our "Uncertain Hour" podcast. Between 1995 and 2015 alone, 300,000 people died from overdoses involving OxyContin and other opioids. Esch explains how one sentence helped set the crisis off.