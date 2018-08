Is it the economy, stupid?

Republicans are betting on the strong economy to sway voters in November’s elections, but will that work? This time around, maybe not. Also on today's show: A dispatch from Turkey, where Syrian refugees-turned-entrepreneurs are working to stay afloat in their new country. Plus, we talk with author and journalist Thomas Page McBee about navigating the power of voice as a trans man in the workplace. (08/16/18)