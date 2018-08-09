DownloadDownload

Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Half of (corporate) marriages don't work out

There are no trade stories in today's podcast (you're welcome). Instead, we're talking about mergers and acquisitions. This summer has seen several high-profile deals go through and others fall apart. That's not unusual. In fact, one out of five announced mergers don't end up happening at all, and only half are successful. Why do they fall apart? Mostly because of people. Then, in light of the insider trading charges against Rep. Chris Collins, we'll look at congressional investing do's and don'ts. Plus, the business of the Academy Awards and what "outstanding achievement in popular film" means anyway.

Kai Ryssdal
