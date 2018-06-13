Three — or four — interest rate hikes this year?

(Markets Edition) The Fed is set to hike interest rates today, but are they going to going to continue raising them throughout the year? We'll talk to regular Susan Schmidt, senior vice president at Westwood Holdings Group, about the language the Fed will try to communicate in its meeting minutes. Afterwards, in light of the AT&T-Time Warner ruling, we'll hear from one expert in antitrust law about the difference between vertical and horizontal mergers, and what the judge's decision means for the future of mega mergers. Plus: We look at the fate of the Senate's version of the Farm Bill. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/13/2018)