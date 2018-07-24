DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

A new kind of farm aid

The Department of Agriculture announced $12 billion in emergency assistance for farmers hurt by President Donald Trump's trade policies, and retaliatory tariffs from China, the EU and Canada. We'll tell you what you need to know. Then: House Democrats introduced a bill today aimed at making higher education more affordable, including two free years of community college. That's one proposal Arne Duncan pushed as education secretary under the Obama administration. We'll talk with Duncan about his new book "How Schools Work." Plus, a look at the New York startup that wants to be "Yelp for cops." 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Adult Acid
Thee Oh Sees
Listen and Buy Now
Suddenly
Junip
Listen and Buy Now
Meet Me in the Woods [Explicit]
Lord Huron
Listen and Buy Now
Wasting Time
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Listen and Buy Now
Too Much Too Late
Arms And Sleepers
Listen and Buy Now
Just Jammin'
Gramatik
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.