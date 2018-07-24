A new kind of farm aid

The Department of Agriculture announced $12 billion in emergency assistance for farmers hurt by President Donald Trump's trade policies, and retaliatory tariffs from China, the EU and Canada. We'll tell you what you need to know. Then: House Democrats introduced a bill today aimed at making higher education more affordable, including two free years of community college. That's one proposal Arne Duncan pushed as education secretary under the Obama administration. We'll talk with Duncan about his new book "How Schools Work." Plus, a look at the New York startup that wants to be "Yelp for cops."