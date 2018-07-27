European bourbon drinkers brace for tariff impact

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Oil giant BP announced today it's agreed to buy more than $10 billion in U.S. shale assets from British oil miner BHP. We'll explore the motivation behind the revival of BP's ambitions in America after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. Then, as the tenth-annual BRICS Summit wraps up today, we look at how meaningful the alliance is amid widening economic disparities between its members. Afterward, while the U.S. and EU agreed this week to negotiate toward ending tariffs, barriers, and subsidies, retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods are about to go into effect. Now, U.S. bourbon producers and European fans alike are bracing for impact.