Foreclosures are at a 10-year low, but not everywhere

April 11, 2019

In several American cities, foreclosures are higher than pre-recession levels. But property values are rising, loan defaults are way down and the job market is still strong, so what's going on? Today we look into it. Plus, we check in on the Midwest's devastating floods and head back to Wise County, Virginia, to look at one attempt to reduce the cost of the opioid epidemic.