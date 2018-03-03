03/02/2018: Trade wars are actually not good or easy to win

What do you say about a week where the president of the United States, without any indication that the decision had been thought through by policy experts, announces trade tariffs that leave basically every constituent part of the global economy going, "Wait, what?" Here, we call it Friday. We'll talk about President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariff announcement, his tweet about trade wars being "good and easy to win," and what Canada, our biggest importer of those metals, thinks about all this. Plus: The Oscars are this weekend, and it's one of the biggest moments yet for #MeToo. But let's turn our attention to another industry, finance, where women arrived at the workplace in the '80s and '90s to find terrible harassment.