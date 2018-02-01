01/31/2018: Yellen's last ride

Janet Yellen presided over the Federal Open Market Committee meeting for the last time as chair today. As expected, the committee left interest rates alone for now, but signaled that hikes could come later this year if inflation picks up. That depends on wages, which we learned today are up 2.8 percent year over year. That's not great, but it's the best number we've seen since early 2015. We'll talk about that, plus the latest homeownership figures. Then: After tragedies like the shooting at a Kentucky high school last week, people and companies open their wallets to provide aid. After the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas last October, people donated more than $22 million. There are government programs, too, but deciding how to divvy up the money is becoming an unfortunately common challenge for communities. Plus, we'll recap last night's State of the Union address.