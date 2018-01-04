01/04/2018: How big a deal is this chip problem, anyway?

Spectre? Meltdown? The security flaws found in CPU chips this week sound pretty bad, and it's true that they affect basically all computing we do. We're kicking off today's show with everything you need to know, and how Intel and other tech giants can avoid these vulnerabilities in the future. Then: Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that helped legal marijuana thrive in parts of the United States. We'll look at what the order could mean for the nascent multibillion-dollar industry. Plus, the latest on earnings from the auto industry, and why some companies could be limiting growth because there just aren't enough people to work.