Yellen looks for common ground in China
Jul 7, 2023

Yellen looks for common ground in China

Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal calls in from Beijing to give an update on the treasury secretary's visit, and her goals when it comes to future U.S.-China economic relations. Plus, some states are raising their minimum wage.

In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel

by David Brancaccio , Kai Ryssdal and Alex Schroeder
Jul 7, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intends to steady U.S.-China relations while looking out for American companies.
Yellen is looking to steady the U.S.'s economic relationship with China while keeping American business interests front of mind.
Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states

by Samantha Fields
Jul 7, 2023
The federal minimum wage has been the same since 2009: $7.25 an hour.
Wage increases, even small ones, can be very impactful for low wage workers dealing with inflation.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

