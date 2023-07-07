Yellen looks for common ground in China
Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal calls in from Beijing to give an update on the treasury secretary's visit, and her goals when it comes to future U.S.-China economic relations. Plus, some states are raising their minimum wage.
Segments From this episode
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intends to steady U.S.-China relations while looking out for American companies.
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
The federal minimum wage has been the same since 2009: $7.25 an hour.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC