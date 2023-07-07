Nineteen states, cities and counties are raising the minimum wage this summer, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute.

In Connecticut, it just went up by a dollar to $15 an hour. And in Nevada, it went up by 75 cents to $11.25 an hour.

The federal minimum wage has been the same since 2009: $7.25 an hour.

“Many states, feeling that is too low, have passed legislation to have a higher minimum wage,” said Pamela Loprest, at the Urban Institute. She said many cities have, too. And a number have also instituted cost-of-living adjustments.

“Much as Social Security has a cost-of-living adjustment because you are having to pay more as inflation goes up,” Loprest said.

About 765,000 people will get a raise this summer because of minimum wage increases. Even though they’re small, “Those wage increases are really valuable for low-wage workers who are dealing with the impacts of inflation,” said Sebastian Martinez Hickey at EPI.

Four states and D.C. now have a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour. So do a growing number of cities.

“There are still more than 21 million workers who are paid less than $15 an hour in the U.S.,” Hickey said.

And, he said, even $15 an hour isn’t enough to afford housing and basic expenses almost anywhere in the country.