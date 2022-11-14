Xi and Biden meet on the sidelines of G20 summit
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: At the G20 summit in Indonesia, President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping are sitting down for the first time since Biden became president. Mozambique has begun exporting liquefied natural gas for the first time ever. And Sri Lanka's government has unveiled a new budget which raises taxes and cuts spending as the country continues to suffer from one of its worst ever economic crises.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer