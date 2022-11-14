How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences.
Xi and Biden meet on the sidelines of G20 summit
Nov 14, 2022

Xi and Biden meet on the sidelines of G20 summit

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: At the G20 summit in Indonesia, President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping are sitting down for the first time since Biden became president. Mozambique has begun exporting liquefied natural gas for the first time ever. And Sri Lanka's government has unveiled a new budget which raises taxes and cuts spending as the country continues to suffer from one of its worst ever economic crises.

