X sues Media Matters over antisemitism report
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The platform formerly known as Twitter filed a lawsuit against nonprofit Media Matters after it released an analysis showing that ads on the platform appeared next to antisemitic content.
Segments From this episode
A new lawsuit from Elon Musk's X
Some companies have pulled advertising from X after Media Matters published a report about ads’ placement next antisemitic content on the platform. Now, X is suing.
Up-and-coming video game developers share their dream jobs
Video games have already grown bigger than a couple of other entertainment industries combined.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC