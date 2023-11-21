Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

X sues Media Matters over antisemitism report
Nov 21, 2023

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The platform formerly known as Twitter filed a lawsuit against nonprofit Media Matters after it released an analysis showing that ads on the platform appeared next to antisemitic content.

Segments From this episode

A new lawsuit from Elon Musk's X

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Some companies have pulled advertising from X after Media Matters published a report about ads’ placement next antisemitic content on the platform. Now, X is suing.

Skin in the Game

Up-and-coming video game developers share their dream jobs

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 21, 2023
Video games have already grown bigger than a couple of other entertainment industries combined.
Students at the nonprofit Gameheads in Oakland, California spent the summer developing new video games. The group behind one called Project: Black Cat pushed the limits when it comes to making an online multiplayer game. Pictured here, from left to right: Trevor Cardoza, Jude Herbert, Matt Zhang, Melissa Romo Martinez, Jordon Dabney and Ryan Ramos.
Kelly Silvera/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Banana Boy New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

