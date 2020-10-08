Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

For the first time, a woman is set to lead the World Trade Organization
Oct 8, 2020

For the first time, a woman is set to lead the World Trade Organization

The two final candidates for the WTO's top job are from South Korea and Nigeria. Could COVID-19 testing at airports help get more flights back in the sky? Plus, novel approaches to virtual learning.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
