WTO halves growth forecast
Oct 6, 2023

Fabric Coffrini/AFP via Gett
From the BBC World Service: The World Trade Organization originally thought that global exports would grow by 1.7% this year but lowered its forecast to 0.8%. Also: designer space suits!

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

