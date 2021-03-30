Mar 30, 2021
World leaders want a treaty to fight future pandemics, but what about this one?
More than 20 world leaders and the World Health Organization have penned a letter in global newspapers calling for an international treaty to guide how nations deal with future pandemics. Plus, GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine chief discusses how the pharmaceutical industry can improve. And, the mood lifts in Suez as canal traffic flows once more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director