World leaders want a treaty to fight future pandemics, but what about this one?
Mar 30, 2021

World leaders want a treaty to fight future pandemics, but what about this one?

More than 20 world leaders and the World Health Organization have penned a letter in global newspapers calling for an international treaty to guide how nations deal with future pandemics. Plus, GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine chief discusses how the pharmaceutical industry can improve. And, the mood lifts in Suez as canal traffic flows once more.

