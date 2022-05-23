Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

World faces “confluence of calamities” as Davos meeting kicks off
May 23, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has kicked off with a warning from the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. Meanwhile just 170 miles away in Northern Italy, people in the steel town of Brescia are feeling the squeeze of the rising cost of living. And Australia has a new prime minister; he had to be sworn in before all the votes were counted because he is already off to Tokyo for the Quad summit with the U.S., Japan, and India.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

