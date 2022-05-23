World faces “confluence of calamities” as Davos meeting kicks off

From the BBC World Service: The meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has kicked off with a warning from the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. Meanwhile just 170 miles away in Northern Italy, people in the steel town of Brescia are feeling the squeeze of the rising cost of living. And Australia has a new prime minister; he had to be sworn in before all the votes were counted because he is already off to Tokyo for the Quad summit with the U.S., Japan, and India.