Why working from home can still mean going into an office
Sep 24, 2020

Why working from home can still mean going into an office

The next Brexit deadline is looming and it's making businesses jittery, again. The growth of suburban work-from-home spaces. Australia's second-biggest bank is fined more than $900 million for breaches of money-laundering laws.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

The future of office working doesn’t have to be all or nothing

by Victoria Craig
Sep 24, 2020
Some companies are opening up office spaces in areas closer to where their employees live.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
