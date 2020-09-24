Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Sep 24, 2020
Why working from home can still mean going into an office
The next Brexit deadline is looming and it's making businesses jittery, again. The growth of suburban work-from-home spaces. Australia's second-biggest bank is fined more than $900 million for breaches of money-laundering laws.
Segments From this episode
The future of office working doesn’t have to be all or nothing
Some companies are opening up office spaces in areas closer to where their employees live.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director