Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Women’s shifting roles in the Irish economy
Mar 7, 2024

Women’s shifting roles in the Irish economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
James Graham/BBC
From the BBC World Service: On Friday, Ireland votes on whether to change a clause in the constitution that says a woman’s main duties are as a caregiver in the home.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PST
40:26
8:23 AM PST
1:05
7:25 AM PST
8:18
3:04 AM PST
14:22
Mar 6, 2024
16:28
Mar 6, 2024
29:54
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching