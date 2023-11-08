Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Withering on the vine – why wine production is falling
Nov 8, 2023

Withering on the vine – why wine production is falling

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Wine production around the world is set to fall this year to its lowest level in more than 60 years, mainly down to changes in the weather. Plus, consumer and environmental groups have issued a legal complaint to the European Commission, saying that Danone, Nestle and Coca Cola are making misleading claims about plastic bottles being 100% recycled - or being completely recyclable. And, El Salvador made history in 2021 by becoming the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, but how has it worked out for ordinary Salvadoreans? 

Segments From this episode

Has El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble paid off?

by Catherine Ellis
Nov 8, 2023
Two years after El Salvador approved bitcoin as legal tender, only 1% of remittances are in bitcoin and many people don’t use it.
Coffee shop owner Gabe Gutierrez said bitcoin accounts for 5% to 10% of his sales.
BBC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PST
8:31
3:00 AM PST
33:38
2:14 AM PST
8:53
6:28 PM PST
24:27
4:13 PM PST
27:13
Nov 7, 2023
1:20
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder