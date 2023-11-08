Withering on the vine – why wine production is falling

From the BBC World Service: Wine production around the world is set to fall this year to its lowest level in more than 60 years, mainly down to changes in the weather. Plus, consumer and environmental groups have issued a legal complaint to the European Commission, saying that Danone, Nestle and Coca Cola are making misleading claims about plastic bottles being 100% recycled - or being completely recyclable. And, El Salvador made history in 2021 by becoming the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, but how has it worked out for ordinary Salvadoreans?