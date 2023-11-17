Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

With a shutdown averted, what’s next for aid for Ukraine and Israel?
Nov 17, 2023

With a shutdown averted, what’s next for aid for Ukraine and Israel?

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden signed a stopgap spending bill Thursday night, but it did not include his request for more funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Segments From this episode

Israel-Hamas War

With a government shutdown averted, funding for Israel and Ukraine remains in the air

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nov 17, 2023
A bipartisan group of Senators is working on a compromise on immigration that would be included in a broader package of aid for Ukraine and Israel.
Earlier this month, the House of Representatives also passed a $14 billion aid package for Israel, with no funding for Ukraine.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
"Killers of the Flower Moon"

How settlers abused financial guardianship in the Osage Nation

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Nov 17, 2023
Government policies deemed Osages unable to handle their own money, opening the door to widespread exploitation.
A map of the Osage Indian Reservation showing oil and mineral drilling boundaries, 1917. The wealth generated by Osage reservation land was subject to theft and graft by settlers.
National Archives
