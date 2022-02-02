Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Winter came for the private job market, according to ADP’s report
Feb 2, 2022

The European Union set a goal of being climate neutral by 2050, but the criteria for what is "green" raises questions. With remote work becoming normalized, some developers plan on turning empty office buildings into apartments. 

As more workers stay remote, developers eye the prospects of turning empty offices into housing

by David Wagner
Feb 2, 2022
In Los Angeles, where there's a housing crisis, the pandemic has some looking at the "adaptive reuse" of under-used office buildings.
Converting empty offices to residential spaces could provide a solution to cities' affordable housing crises.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Flood risk to rise more than 25% in the next few decades because of climate change

by Samantha Fields
Feb 2, 2022
As the climate shifts, the rise in flood risk will disproportionately affect Black communities.
An aerial picture taken on Jan. 3, 2022, shows vehicles driving along a road flooded with ocean water during the "King Tide" in Mill Valley, California.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

