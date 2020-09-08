SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Will the U.S. ban cotton from China over human rights concerns?
Sep 8, 2020

Will the U.S. ban cotton from China over human rights concerns?

Pressure is mounting on businesses to ensure materials sourced from factories in Xinjiang do not involve forced labor. Can Japan's next leader tackle a significant decline in business spending? Beijing unveils its approach to global data-security standards.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
